Spring turkey season opening May 1, youth hunt scheduled for April 24-25

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Spring turkey hunting season will open in less than two weeks across New York State.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Friday that the spring turkey season will open May 1, 2021. This opening covers all parts of Upstate New York, north of the Bronx-Westchester County boundary.

Additionally, Commissioner Seggos announced the DEC’s Annual youth turkey hunting weekend will take place April 24 through April 25; encouraging junior hunters aged 12 to 15 to join. This is open to all youth hunters north of the Bronx-Westchester County boundary and in Suffolk County.

“Turkey hunting has long been a sign that spring is here. It also presents a wonderful opportunity for New Yorkers to get outside and enjoy the outdoors and introduce the next generation of hunters to the sport,” stated Commissioner Seggos. “As hunters take to the field this spring, DEC reminds everyone to hunt safe and hunt smart by following the guidelines to support hunter safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The DEC reported that during the 2021 hunting season, New Yorkers can expect good number of jakes based on average-to-good productivity in 2020 and a mild winter. However, two-year birds may be more difficult to find.

The Department also listed additional information regarding the spring turkey season. All details are included below:

Hunting in permitted in most areas except New York City and Long Island

Hunters must have a turkey hunting permit in addition to their hunting license

Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day

Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring season, only one in a day

Hunters may not use riffles or handguns firing a bullet

Successful hunters must fill out the tag that comes with their turkey permit and immediately attach it to any harvested turkey, as well as report their harvest within seven days

The Department of Environmental Conservation also provided information regarding the spring youth hunt. All details are listed below:

Hunters ages 12 to 15 are eligible and must hold a license and a turkey permit

Youth ages 12 to 13 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or adult over the age of 21 with written permission from a parent or legal guardian

Youth ages 14 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or adult over the age of 18 with written permission from a parent or legal guardian

Accompanying adults must have a current hunting license and turkey permit

Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day

Bag limit for the youth weekend is one bearded bird

Crossbows are only permitted for hunters 14 or older

All other wild turkey hunting regulations remain in effect

The New York State spring turkey hunting season will be open from May 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021.