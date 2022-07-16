AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced that Heather Henry will take over as the tribal government’s new Chief Financial Officer.

According to the tribe, Henry was hired in 2014 as the Financial Director and was the Assistant-CFO since January 2021 before she officially accepted the CFO position on June 27. The tribe stated that she has years of financial experience that will help strengthen the Tribal government’s fiscal responsibility and accountability to membership.

Henry is an enrolled tribal member, along with her three children, and received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from Kettering University located in Flint, Michigan in 2004, with a Minor in Business Management. In 2007, she received a Masters of Science in Finance from Indiana University, where she attended the top-ranked Kelley School of Business.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Heather on her significant career accomplishment and know that she will do her very best to support the Tribe as we navigate the financial management challenges, opportunities, and issues that lie ahead for the benefit of the Akwesasne community,” shared the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council.

Prior to joining the Tribe, Henry served as an Associate Controller at Clarkson University in Potsdam for three years and was a Senior Financial Analyst for ALCOA and a Financial Analyst at General Motors which are both located in Massena. Henry said that she is looking forward to stepping into her new role.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to use my financial management skills and experience to strengthen economic diversification and self-sufficiency,” Henry stated. “It’s a huge task and challenge, but the Tribe has done a tremendous job of coalescing a professional team of financial analysts and accountants who have the best interests of the community at heart.

As the Tribe’s Chief Financial Officer, Henry will be responsible for all matters related to the financial affairs of the tribal government; including financial analysis, ensuring sound accounting practices, and strengthening relationships with banking institutions. Other responsibilities include investments, audits, financing arrangements, as well as summaries and forecasts for future growth and general economic outlook.

More information about the position and Henry can be found on the SRMT website.