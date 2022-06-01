AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 30-day public comment period has been opened to Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe members regarding the First Americans 3 project.

The project is a proposed outdoor cannabis cultivation site which is located on Tarbell Road near the Ransom Farm hayfield. The project would be the first outdoor grow operation that is in full compliance with all SRMT Tribal Rules and Regulations.

The proposed growing area would have an approximately 1.5-acre growing area, office trailer, and storage/equipment trailer. The site would also include a small parking lot for employees. Only 18,830 square feet of the space would be dedicated to supporting the growing operation, according to the submitted environmental assessment.

There would also be a security fence installed to protect the grow operation. A map of the location and proposed buildings were provided in the assessment.

Once all comments have been adequately addressed, the Environment Division will issue a Finding of No Significant Impact. After the Environmental Review process is completed, construction would begin. The project is expected to take one month to complete.

The deadline to submit written comments is Thursday, June 30. Comments should be sent to Jessica Raspitha who is the Land Resources Program Manager at the SRMT Environment Division which is located at 449 Frogtown Road in Akwesasne. More information can be found on the SRMT website.