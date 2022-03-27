AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is asking for tribal members’ permission to begin negotiations with New York State regarding the sale of cannabis.

According to the Tribe, a tribal referendum has been scheduled for June 4, and if it is approved conversations will begin about allowing tribally licensed entrepreneurs to distribute and sell cannabis products throughout the State. If tribal members approve, the Tribe will negotiate an agreement that will then be brought back to the membership for approval.

Tribal Chief Beverly Cook explained what the proposed agreement would mean for both the Tribe and New York State.

“As drafted, our Adult-Use Cannabis Ordinance is a “seed to sale” program where we regulate cannabis licensing on our territory,” Cook said. “A negotiated agreement will give our tribally licensed cannabis businesses the opportunity to sell their products, where it’s permitted in New York State, that are regulated and proven safe.”

The Ordinance represents the first adult-use cannabis law enacted by a tribe in NYS and is the first in the United States that regulates and licenses tribal member-owned operations. Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance explained how the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance impacts the Tribe.

“During the development of the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance, it was indicated that a short window exists for tribally licensed business owners to sell their cannabis products before they become available elsewhere through state-licensed retailers,” LaFrance said. “It would require a tribal-state agreement that tribal members will need to approve, but before that can take place we are first seeking approval from membership to begin negotiating with the State.”

Before Tribal members are asked to make a decision, there will be three public meetings to share information and respond to questions from tribal members about a possible tribal-state agreement. The first meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 6 at 5 p.m. and will be held virtually using Zoom.

The link for tribal members to join the meeting is located on the Tribal Members Portal. The dates and times for additional public meetings will be shared once they are finalized.

On June 4, the tribal referendum will present the following question to eligible voters: “Do you approve of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, in coordination with its Adult-Use Cannabis Licensees, to enter into discussions with New York State on an agreement that would allow tribally-licensed cannabis businesses to sell their products in New York State, outside of tribal territory?”

If approved, the Tribe will move forward to negotiate an agreement for tribally licensed businesses to distribute and sell adult-use cannabis products in the State, with the exception of municipalities that have opted out of making cannabis available for retail sale. The resulting agreement will be presented in another referendum for tribal members to approve.

Tribal Chief Michael Conners said he is excited that the Tribe has the opportunity to benefit local business owners.

“We’re pleased that tribally licensed cannabis business owners may have a jumpstart into a larger market beyond Akwesasne, but that decision will be decided upon by tribal voters,” Conners said. “They will make the decision on June 4 if an agreement should be negotiated, or if no further action should be pursued.”