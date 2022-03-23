AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is looking for households along Akwesasne’s waterways that are willing to place signs on their property.

The Tribe is asking willing residents to place a “Slow No Wake” sign on their property to notify those on the water. According to a press release from the Tribe, placing the signs will help prevent shoreline erosion and keep their area of the river safe by encouraging boaters to travel at a slower speed to reduce wake.

The Tribe also highlighted that boaters keeping a low speed is an important way to protect personal property and safety. The signs will be placed in an effort to inform boaters that are unaware of the dangers that high-speed vessels pose to smaller, slower vessels and swimmers.

The SRMT also reminded individuals that fish utilize the shallow waters for their habitat and the river’s edge also serves as an ideal location for spawning, while other aquatic wildlife and waterfowl use the waterfront and marshes for nesting. This is another reason the Tribe is encouraging boaters to slow down in an effort to reduce the impact that boat wakes can have on fish and other wildlife that live along the shoreline.

Waterfront property owners who are interested in receiving a “Slow No Wake” sign for posting along the riverbank are encouraged to contact the SRMT Compliance Department at (518) 358-2273. More information can be found on the Tribe’s website.