AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Haudenosaunee Nationals Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Teams are getting ready to compete internationally, and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is supporting the effort.

The men’s team secured the fifth position and the women’s team secured the seventh position at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, according to the tribe. The hope is that both teams can bring home a gold medal in the future as they continue to compete.

To help them with their efforts to compete internationally and make the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California the tribe awarded the teams $100,000. The tribal council stated that they are proud of the teams and their continued success.

“More than 70 countries compete in the World Lacrosse Championships every four years,” the SRMT Tribal Council stated. “Unlike other countries that have thousands of players to draw from, the Haudenosaunee Nationals only have a few hundred, so for them to be ranked among the world’s best is an accomplishment that we should all take pride in supporting.”

The Haudenosaunee Nationals teams shared that it’s their goal to make the 2028 Olympic Games. The team represents the Haudenosaunee Confederacy which is comprised of the Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, Mohawk, and Tuscarora Nations.

The team also includes players from other Native Nations, who all share the same desire to share the significance of the game’s origins with the world. The players stated that part of their focus is on sharing the game’s true meaning of peace, friendship, and healing with the world.

To compete in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, the Haudenosaunee Nationals must secure the needed financial support, as well as place at a World Lacrosse Championship. The Men’s Team will have another opportunity to qualify at the 2022 World Lacrosse Men’s U-21 Championship in Limerick, Ireland to be held in August.

The costs associated with player development, staff, equipment, travel, and lodging pose a challenge prompting the organization to make fundraising a priority. In addition to securing corporate donors, champion and other individual sponsors are needed. Champion donors receive a special invitation to meet the Haudenosaunee Nationals Team.

Those interested in supporting the teams can submit a check to the Haudenosaunee Nationals Development Group. More information can be found here.