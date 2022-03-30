AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has answered property owners’ questions regarding the construction of community roadways.

According to the Tribe, questions have been raised regarding the “Right of Way” and Easements granted for Tarbell Road and Beaver Meadow Road.

In a press release on March 30, the Tribe explained that a “Right of Way” establishes a right to cross or otherwise use someone else’s land for a specified purpose. The term is being used regarding construction being done to maintain local roadways.

The Tribe clarified that a right-of-way for these roadways will not result in lands being taken from individual property owners, and it does not transfer ownership to the SRMT or BIA. Instead, it establishes limits within which roadwork may be completed with federal funds.

They added that typically the right-of-way is for the distance of 50 feet in total width, which is measured as 25 feet from the center of the road for each side of the road.

Under the designation, the Tribe is able to request federal funding to improve and maintain roadways such as Tarbell Road and Beaver Meadow Road. They further explained that federal funding comes from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and that state funds come from the New York State Department of Transportation.

By using federal and state funding the Tribe is able to avoid using money from the Tribal General Fund, which can then be used elsewhere in the community. The Tribe also clarified that the information applies to all community roads.

The Tribe also assured members that any significant construction or re-construction of community roadways would be discussed at a public meeting so road designs and any anticipated improvements could be presented. More information can be found on the Tribe’s website.