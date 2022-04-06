AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will be holding a vote to determine whether the Tribe’s name will be changed.

The vote will be held on Saturday, June 4, and will give eligible tribal voters the opportunity to approve or reject changing the Tribe’s name to the “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe.” The proposed name change was initially scheduled during the 2020 Tribal Election but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Tribe, the formal renaming of the zip code began 20 years ago. At that time the 13655 zip code was changed from “Hogansburg, NY” to “Akwesasne, NY.” The goal of the name change is to have a new name that better reflects the community’s pride in the rich historical, cultural, and diverse landscape of Akwesasne that has existed since ancient times.

The Tribal Council previously held presentations on informative and historical facts surrounding the names in May of 2019 and August of 2019. After the presentations, the Tribe conducted a poll to see what members thought of the proposed name change.

The first poll was conducted in September 2019, received 549 votes, and revealed that 61% of community members who responded supported an initiative to formally change the name. Additionally, 15 unique names were suggested and the top names were shared with community members in a second opinion poll in December 2019. The top suggestion was “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe.”

Before the vote is held on June 4 another public meeting will be held on Zoom on April 13 at 5 p.m. to present the question and respond to comments. The link to join the public meeting will be made available on the Tribal Members Portal and can be accessed from the Tribe’s website.