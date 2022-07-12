AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Purple loosestrife is a highly invasive perennial, and now actions are being made to combat the species in Northern New York.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Environment Division is working with the SUNY Potsdam Department of Environmental Studies to fight against the local purple loosestrife population. According to the Tribe, they have planned a biocontrol beetle release in an effort to deter the species. The release is set to take place sometime between July 11 and July 17.

Purple loosestrife is an invasive wetland plant that can quickly overtake native plant populations. The Tribe stated that the plant threats the availability of traditional medicine species and decreases the biodiversity and function of their wetland habitats.

The Galerucella beetles, which specifically feed on purple loosestrife, have been used as a biocontrol in the United States since 1997 and have had no harmful ecological impacts. There have been similar releases in Akwesasne in the past, and this small release is being done to help maintain the beetle population.

According to the Tribe, while eradiation of the invasive plant is unobtainable, maintaining the beetle population prevents purple loosestrife from developing over large areas so that our native wetland species can thrive. Anyone with questions regarding the release should contact the SRMT Pesticide Technician Sam Ernst at (518) 358-5937. More information can be found on the SRMT website.