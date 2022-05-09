AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced that the decision on whether or not they will begin negotiations with the state about cannabis sales has been postponed.

In April, the Tribe launched the first regulated cannabis market in New York State. Since sales began, the Tribe informed members that several meetings would be held to discuss if they agreed to allow tribally licensed cannabis sales to be permitted outside of tribal jurisdiction.

Tribal members were scheduled to share their opinion on the matter on June 4 originally, but the Tribal Council announced on Monday that the vote has been postponed. Eligible tribal voters would have been asked the question listed below at the referendum.

“Do you approve of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, in coordination with its Adult Use Cannabis Licensees, to enter into discussions with New York State on an agreement that would allow tribally-licensed cannabis businesses to sell their products in New York State, outside of tribal territory?”

According to the Tribe, the decision to pause the referendum was based on several factors. The Tribe stated that feedback from tribal members indicated that more time is needed to share information on the referendum’s purpose. Additionally, the Tribe stated that it is not clear if New York State would be in a position to engage in such negotiations, as its cannabis program is heavily focused on finalizing regulations and issuance of its first licenses.

The Tribal Council also explained what Tribal approval would mean for both the Tribe and the state.

“There may be a perception that this referendum is to approve an actual agreement with New York State, which is not the case,” the Council stated in a press release. “A ‘yes’ vote would only be the first step in the Tribal Council commencing negotiations with the State. We agree with the feedback received that additional time is needed to make this very clear to tribal members.”

The new timeline for the referendum will be shared with members once the vote is rescheduled. More information can be found on the Tribe’s website.