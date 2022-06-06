AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe released the unofficial results of its 2022 Tribal Election on June 6.

According to the Tribe, there were four candidates running for the position including Beverly Cook, Cheryl Jacobs, Joshua Sargent, and Isaac White. The unofficial results stated that there were 816 votes in the election and that Beverly Cook received the most in the running for Tribal Chief. A specific breakdown of the votes is listed below.

Name Election Day Tally Early Vote Tally Absentee Tally Total Beverly Cook 240 84 33 357 Cheryl Jacobs 207 61 33 301 Joshua Sargent 8 6 1 15 Isaac White 98 13 27 138

There were also two write-ins according to the results. There was one written-in vote for Juanita Tarbell and the other was for Dwight Garrow.

Appeals can be submitted to the Office of Boards and Commission’s Election Board until Friday, June 10. They should be sent to 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way in Akwesasne. The board can also be contacted at 518-358-2272 extension 2193 or at election.board@smrt-nsn.gov. More information can be found on the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe website.