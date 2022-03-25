AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the arrival of spring earlier this week, many fishermen are anxious to unwrap their boats and put them in the water to begin fishing. Before doing so, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Compliance Department is reminding non-members that fishing in Akwesasne’s territorial waters is an inherent and protected right of members.

Non-members who are seeking to fish in the Akwesasne Territory must obtain a fishing permit. The Tribe’s Non-Member Fishing Permit Regulations and Law further protects the community’s fish resource by not permitting non-member fishing until June 1.

Non-members are only allowed to fish during a closed season if they are accompanied by a registered tribal fishing guide, limited to the tributary waterways of the St. Lawrence River, known as the St. Regis River and Raquette River, southward through the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The Non-Member Fishing Permit Regulations apply to all non-tribal members and specifies permit requirements, regulations, size limits, and daily allowances. It is enforced by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Compliance Department and any violations may result in a fine and the Non-Member Fishing Permit being revoked.

The Tribe is requesting all fishermen to abide by the the Non-Member Fishing Regulations and support ther community’s efforts to preserve and protect Akwesasne’s natural resources by not fishing in any spawning beds or nesting areas, as well as to practice catch and release for female fish that are still carrying eggs.

To enhance the walleye population, the Environment Division is recommending that fishermen refrain from conducting large harvests during the spawning season and to limit their catch size to a minimum of 15 inches and a maximum size of 22 inches.

Anyone with questions can contact the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Compliance Department at 518-358-2273.