AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional meetings have been scheduled to discuss creating an agreement for licensed cannabis sales outside of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s jurisdiction.

On April 15, several Akwesasne businesses began offering cannabis and cannabis products for sale in compliance with the Tribe’s Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance. The ordinance states that adults 21 years old or older can transport, possess, and use up to three ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis.

However, the Tribe is seeking tribal members’ approval to negotiate an agreement for tribally licensed cannabis sales to be permitted outside of tribal jurisdiction. The two meetings will be held on Wednesday, May 11, and Monday, May 23 and both will begin at 5 p.m.

Both of the meetings will be held over zoom and are intended only for tribal members. Those interested in attending should register in advance on the Tribal Members Portal. Additionally, Tribal members can locate a video recording of the first meeting held on April 6, as well as the presentation that was provided on the Tribal Members Portal.

The referendum will be held on June 4 and will present eligible tribal voters with the question listed below.

“Do you approve of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, in coordination with its Adult-Use Cannabis Licensees, to enter into discussions with New York State on an agreement that would allow tribally-licensed cannabis businesses to sell their products in New York State, outside of tribal territory?”

If approved, the Tribe will move forward to negotiate an agreement for tribally licensed businesses to distribute and sell adult-use cannabis products in the State, with the exception of municipalities that have opted out of the cannabis market.

The resulting agreement will be presented in another referendum for tribal members to approve. If the referendum question is not approved on June 4, no further action will be taken. More information can be found on the Tribe’s website.