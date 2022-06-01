AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council has postponed the tribe’s Name Change Referendum.

The vote was set to take place on June 4 to see if tribal members approved or rejected changing the Tribe’s name to the “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe.” The proposed name change was initially scheduled during the 2020 Tribal Election but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the vote was suspended due to a clerical error in printing absentee ballots for the Name Change Referendum and based upon the Saint Regis Mohawk Election Board’s recommendation. The Tribe assured members that the clerical error was limited to the Name Change Referendum and had no impact on any other ballot.

The Tribal Council plans to determine another date to resume the Name Change Referendum. The Election Board plans to take further action to ensure any absentee ballots received for the Name Change Referendum are shredded during the counting of ballots. More information about the name change can be found here.