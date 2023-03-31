The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Transfer Station will be undergoing construction for upgrades beginning in 2023. (srmt-nsn.gov)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Environment Division has announced that the Solid Waste Transfer Station in Fort Covington will be receiving upgrades.

New tipping areas and a new building will be constructed at the transfer station, located at 179 County Route 43, in an effort to improve safety and efficiency.

The facility will be a construction site for the next year, with heavy equipment operations and increased truck traffic. Signage will be placed to warn motorists of trucks entering the highway.

The community is being asked to be aware of the increase in traffic on the highway near the transfer station and the construction activity on the site.

The Tribe Environment Division advised that regular operations will continue during construction at the transfer site and will be minimally impacted. Hours of operation will not be affected.