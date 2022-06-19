AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe notified members that the Transitional Housing project has been reviewed and found to have no significant impact on the environment, allowing the project to move forward.

According to the Tribe, the proposed site is located at 179 Country Route 43, near the SRMT Transfer Station. The project was proposed by the SRMT Home Improvement Program and entails building three housing units that would be able to be used by the SRMT emergency and crisis program in order to provide housing for tribal members.

The project completed a 15-day public comment period, and was reviewed by the SRMT Environment Division, the Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, and has been assessed for impacts on traditional medicinal plants. Although the project is planned to take place within the habitat range of the Northern Long-eared bat, which is a threatened species, the review determined that there is no evidence that suggests that the project will have any adverse impacts on the projected species.

Since the project was approved and granted a Finding of No Significant Impact, it is able to move forward with its proposed actions. The project was originally proposed with the goal of providing a space for high-risk individuals like outpatients, and internees to quarantine or shelter in place as they transition back into the Tribal community during the pandemic.

The manufactured homes were proposed as 1344 sqare feet units, with two bedrooms and a shared well and septic system. More information about the proposed project can be found here.