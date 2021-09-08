St. Catherine of Siena Academy in Canton welcomes students for first time

First day of school at St. Catherine of Siena Academy in Canton, NY, September 7, 2021

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton’s newest Catholic elementary school celebrated its first-ever day of school this week.

St. Catherine of Siena Academy welcomed faculty, staff and students on September 7. Siena Academy is a small liberal arts and sciences elementary school led in the Catholic tradition.

The first class at Siena Academy is comprised of 18 students from the North Country region. It is split into two classrooms; one teaching students in grades kindergarten and once, and the other with students in grades two through four.

The school was first launched in late March 2021 after it received approval from the New York State Department of Education. After opening enrollment for grades kindergarten through fourth grade, it was close to capacity by mid-May.

The school is open for in-person instruction, five days a week. It is also following all New York state COVID-19 guidelines, including mandatory mask wearing.

St. Catherine of Siena Academy is located in the St. Mary’s Parish Center, which is the site of the old St. Mary’s School in Canton, New York.