BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – Voters in the St. Lawrence Central (Brasher Falls) School District have approved a new capital improvement plan on Wednesday, December 13.

A total of 83 people voted “yes” while there was one “no” vote on the $12.5 million renovation project.

The proposal is slated the help refurbish different buildings around the district.

There was also a second measure that was approved 76-8 that one buy one-third of an acre on George Street for nearly $40,000.