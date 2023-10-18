COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 37-year-old Norfolk man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic incident in December 2022 in the town of Colton.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Deputies charged Matthew Allen with aggravated family offense, which is a felony, and second-degree criminal contempt. This incident is said to have occurred on the Number 9 Road on December 2, 2022.

The charges come from an alleged incident in December 2022 and Allen was arraigned on an arrest warrant in Canton Town Court. The date of the arrest was Saturday, October 14.

Allen was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail.