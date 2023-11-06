HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The death of a 21-year-old Hermon man has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy conducted by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, November 1.

New York State Police released information about the death of Joshua Guzman on Saturday, November 4. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries to the head, and Forensic Pathologist, Doctor Katrina Monday, ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The investigation is still currently ongoing.

In a press release from the NYSP, troopers responded to Wells Street, Dekalb Junction, for a report of a disorderly subject just before 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, October 29. The initial investigation revealed Joshua Guzman sustained head injuries resulting from physical altercations.

He was transported to Gouverneur Hospital then to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Guzman died from his injuries a day later on Monday, October 30.