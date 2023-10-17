CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County’s STOP-DWI Program will join forces with local law enforcement agencies during this upcoming Halloween holiday period to aggressively target drunk/ drugged drivers.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be stepping up patrols and scheduling sobriety road checks from Friday, October 27 through Wednesday, November 1. Halloween can also be a dangerous time due to increased rates of drunk/ drugged driving and pedestrian activity.

While trick-or-treating and costume parties are going on, law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.

Drunk or drugged driving accounts for nearly a-third of vehicle-related fatalities in the United States and Halloween is one of the most prevalent nights for driving under the influence. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) has determined fatal crashes involving drunk or drugged drivers occur three times more often on Halloween than on New Year’s Eve. Halloween is the one day of the year where pedestrian-involved accidents are at their highest.