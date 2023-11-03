CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 32-year-old Canton woman is facing drug charges after allegedly trying to throw drugs out of her vehicle window.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Deputies said that Elizabeth Briggs allegedly tossed a bag out of her vehicle window while they were making a traffic stop on the Brewer Road in the town of Canton on Friday, November 3.

According to authorities, they found 85 packets of fentanyl inside the bag. Briggs got charged with criminal possession f a controlled substance with intent to sell in the third degree oand tampering with physical evidence.

She was arraigned in the Canton Town Court and sent to jail without bail.