ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Canton who is incarcerated at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility is now facing additional charges.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from SLCCF stating that 31-year-old Jeffery F. Hopper was found in possession of a substance they believed was marijuana. Deputies stated that they field tested the substance and it tested positive for marijuana.

As a result, Hopper was charged with Possession of Contraband in Prison. He was booked and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Canton Town Court at a later date.