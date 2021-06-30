St. Lawrence County: 1 COVID-19 case remains hospitalized

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 hospitalizations have dwindled down to one in one of New York’s northernmost counties.

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on Tuesday that one COVID-19 patient remains hospitalized in the county. Public Health also reported three new cases, which brought the overall total to-date to 7,549.

Of the total number of cases, 15 are active and 7,437 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

To combat the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort. The county has scheduled several first-dose Pfizer vaccine clinics for the upcoming weeks.

Clinics will be held on the following dates from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Public Health facility in Canton:

Wednesday, June 30

Tuesday, July 6

Wednesday, July 7

Tuesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 14.

All individuals who attend vaccination clinics will receive a free Stewart’s Shops ice cream. Appointments can be made, but are not required.