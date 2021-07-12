St. Lawrence County: 11 new COVID-19 cases in 4 days

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County saw an uptick of COVID-19 cases following the weekend.

In a bi-weekly report on Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases which brought the total number of confirmed positive cases to-date to 7,570.

Of the total number of cases, 14 are active, two are hospitalized and 7,459 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County lives have been lost to COVID-19.

St. Lawrence County is continuing to vaccinate for COVID-19. Listed below are upcoming clinics in the county:

St. Lawrence County Public Health: July 13, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 14, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Richville Fire Department July 13, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Whittaker Park- Bassmaster Elite July 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Edwards Fire Department July 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ogdensburg Farmers’ Craft and Art Market July 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Vaccinations also remain available at local pharmacies.