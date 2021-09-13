St. Lawrence County: 200+ new COVID cases, 3 deaths over weekend

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were identified in St. Lawrence County over the weekend.

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed in a daily COVID report on Monday that 222 residents tested positive for the coronavirus in St. Lawrence County. These cases were identified between September 11 and September 13.

During this same timeframe, three residents lost their lives to the coronavirus. There have been 109 COVID deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 591 active cases in the county, 26 of which are hospitalized. The count’s positivity rate stands at 5.55%.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, Public Health officials are strongly urging all individuals to wear a mask while indoors in public spaces. This is in accordance with recent CDC guidance.