ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Board of Elections has released unofficial 2022 midterm election results.

State Senator, 49th District

Mark Walczyk (R)

Member of Assembly, 116th District

Scott Gray (R)

Surrogate Court Judge

Michele Holmes Ladouceur (D)

County Coroner

Steven M. Carey (R)

County Legislator

1st District: James E. Reagen (R)

2nd District: David W. Forsythe (R)

3rd District: Joseph Lightfoot (R)

4th District: William Sheridan (R)

5th District: Harry A. Smithers II (R)

6th District: Larry D. Denesha (R)

7th District: Rick Perkins (R)

8th District: Benjamin E. Hull (R)

9th District: Daniel G. Fay (D)

10th District: Margaret Garner Haggard (D)

11th District: Timothy A. Vollmer (D)

12th District: John H. Burke (D, R)

13th District: John Gennett (R)

14th District: Nicole A. Terminelli (D)

15th District: Rita E. Curran (R)

Rensselaer Falls

Connie McAllister (D)

Colton

Town Justice: William Bill Reed (FAI)

Council Member, 1-year term: Lisa Fisher (R)

DeKalb

Town Justice: Howard Putney (D)

Edwards

Council Member, 1-year term: Jan C. Lennox (R)

Fine

Town Justice: Julie LaTray (BAL)

Council Member, 1-year term: Benjamin Wood (R)

Fowler

Assessor, 3-year term: Robert P. Theriault (R)

Gouverneur

Council Member, 3-year term: Lory A. Whitton (D, R)

Trustee: Charles Newvine (D, R), Troy Besaw (R)

Trustee, 1-year term: Floyd McAdam (D,R)

Hermon

Supervisor: Arthur W. Baker (R)

Hopkinton

Town Justice: Stephen J. Bory (R)

Lawrence

Town Justice: Missie Hastings-LaVigne (R)

Council Member, 3-year term: Richard H. Labier, Jr (R)

Louisville

Town Justice: Jeffrey A. Reynolds (D)

Madrid

Supervisor: Anthony A. Cooper (D)

Massena

Mayor: Greg Paquin (D)

Council Member, 1-year term: Francis Carvel (D), Debra Willer (R)

Trustee: Ken McGowan (D), Kristie Winston (D)

Trustee: Chad Simpson

Norfolk

Town Justice: Derek Stevenson (R)

Heuvelton

Trustee (Vote for 2): Carol A. Basford (R), Erie J. Jack Wood (R)

Pierrepont

Town Clerk: Julian Olla Filiatrault (R)

Potsdam

Town Justice: David Haggard (D)

Rossie

Council Member: Mollie M. Jenne Phalen (D)

Waddington

Town Justice: Kevin J. Clark (D)

Official election results are expected to be verified in the coming days on the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections website.