ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Board of Elections has released unofficial 2022 midterm election results.

State Senator, 49th District

  • Mark Walczyk (R)

Member of Assembly, 116th District

  • Scott Gray (R)

Surrogate Court Judge

  • Michele Holmes Ladouceur (D)

County Coroner

  • Steven M. Carey (R)

County Legislator

  • 1st District: James E. Reagen (R)
  • 2nd District: David W. Forsythe (R)
  • 3rd District: Joseph Lightfoot (R)
  • 4th District: William Sheridan (R)
  • 5th District: Harry A. Smithers II (R)
  • 6th District: Larry D. Denesha (R)
  • 7th District: Rick Perkins (R)
  • 8th District: Benjamin E. Hull (R)
  • 9th District: Daniel G. Fay (D)
  • 10th District: Margaret Garner Haggard (D)
  • 11th District: Timothy A. Vollmer (D)
  • 12th District: John H. Burke (D, R)
  • 13th District: John Gennett (R)
  • 14th District: Nicole A. Terminelli (D)
  • 15th District: Rita E. Curran (R)

Rensselaer Falls

  • Connie McAllister (D)

Colton

  • Town Justice: William Bill Reed (FAI)
  • Council Member, 1-year term: Lisa Fisher (R)

DeKalb

  • Town Justice: Howard Putney (D)

Edwards

  • Council Member, 1-year term: Jan C. Lennox (R)

Fine

  • Town Justice: Julie LaTray (BAL)
  • Council Member, 1-year term: Benjamin Wood (R)

Fowler

  • Assessor, 3-year term: Robert P. Theriault (R)

Gouverneur

  • Council Member, 3-year term: Lory A. Whitton (D, R)
  • Trustee: Charles Newvine (D, R), Troy Besaw (R)
  • Trustee, 1-year term: Floyd McAdam (D,R)

Hermon

  • Supervisor: Arthur W. Baker (R)

Hopkinton

  • Town Justice: Stephen J. Bory (R)

Lawrence

  • Town Justice: Missie Hastings-LaVigne (R)
  • Council Member, 3-year term: Richard H. Labier, Jr (R)

Louisville

  • Town Justice: Jeffrey A. Reynolds (D)

Madrid

  • Supervisor: Anthony A. Cooper (D)

Massena

  • Mayor: Greg Paquin (D)
  • Council Member, 1-year term: Francis Carvel (D), Debra Willer (R)
  • Trustee: Ken McGowan (D), Kristie Winston (D)
  • Trustee: Chad Simpson

Norfolk

  • Town Justice: Derek Stevenson (R)

Heuvelton

  • Trustee (Vote for 2): Carol A. Basford (R), Erie J. Jack Wood (R)

Pierrepont

  • Town Clerk: Julian Olla Filiatrault (R)

Potsdam

  • Town Justice: David Haggard (D)

Rossie

  • Council Member: Mollie M. Jenne Phalen (D)

Waddington

  • Town Justice: Kevin J. Clark (D)

Official election results are expected to be verified in the coming days on the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections website.