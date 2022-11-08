ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Board of Elections has released unofficial 2022 midterm election results.
State Senator, 49th District
- Mark Walczyk (R)
Member of Assembly, 116th District
- Scott Gray (R)
Surrogate Court Judge
- Michele Holmes Ladouceur (D)
County Coroner
- Steven M. Carey (R)
County Legislator
- 1st District: James E. Reagen (R)
- 2nd District: David W. Forsythe (R)
- 3rd District: Joseph Lightfoot (R)
- 4th District: William Sheridan (R)
- 5th District: Harry A. Smithers II (R)
- 6th District: Larry D. Denesha (R)
- 7th District: Rick Perkins (R)
- 8th District: Benjamin E. Hull (R)
- 9th District: Daniel G. Fay (D)
- 10th District: Margaret Garner Haggard (D)
- 11th District: Timothy A. Vollmer (D)
- 12th District: John H. Burke (D, R)
- 13th District: John Gennett (R)
- 14th District: Nicole A. Terminelli (D)
- 15th District: Rita E. Curran (R)
Rensselaer Falls
- Connie McAllister (D)
Colton
- Town Justice: William Bill Reed (FAI)
- Council Member, 1-year term: Lisa Fisher (R)
DeKalb
- Town Justice: Howard Putney (D)
Edwards
- Council Member, 1-year term: Jan C. Lennox (R)
Fine
- Town Justice: Julie LaTray (BAL)
- Council Member, 1-year term: Benjamin Wood (R)
Fowler
- Assessor, 3-year term: Robert P. Theriault (R)
Gouverneur
- Council Member, 3-year term: Lory A. Whitton (D, R)
- Trustee: Charles Newvine (D, R), Troy Besaw (R)
- Trustee, 1-year term: Floyd McAdam (D,R)
Hermon
- Supervisor: Arthur W. Baker (R)
Hopkinton
- Town Justice: Stephen J. Bory (R)
Lawrence
- Town Justice: Missie Hastings-LaVigne (R)
- Council Member, 3-year term: Richard H. Labier, Jr (R)
Louisville
- Town Justice: Jeffrey A. Reynolds (D)
Madrid
- Supervisor: Anthony A. Cooper (D)
Massena
- Mayor: Greg Paquin (D)
- Council Member, 1-year term: Francis Carvel (D), Debra Willer (R)
- Trustee: Ken McGowan (D), Kristie Winston (D)
- Trustee: Chad Simpson
Norfolk
- Town Justice: Derek Stevenson (R)
Heuvelton
- Trustee (Vote for 2): Carol A. Basford (R), Erie J. Jack Wood (R)
Pierrepont
- Town Clerk: Julian Olla Filiatrault (R)
Potsdam
- Town Justice: David Haggard (D)
Rossie
- Council Member: Mollie M. Jenne Phalen (D)
Waddington
- Town Justice: Kevin J. Clark (D)
Official election results are expected to be verified in the coming days on the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections website.