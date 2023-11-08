WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There will be some new faces in Ogdensburg and a new sheriff in St. Lawrence County.

Democrat Michael Tooley ran unopposed to win the mayoral race. There will be four new members of the Ogdensburg City Council with Donna Trimm, Michael Weaver, R. Storm Cilley and Jennifer Stevenson. The lowest vote-getter will have a two-year term.

Rick Engle will be the new county sheriff after running unopposed.

Michael Dalton won as mayor of Canton while incumbents Bob Santamoor and Randy Brown were re-elected to the Canton Town Council.

Alexandra Jacobs Wilke was voted in as the new mayor of Potsdam. Dave Sanford and Christine Paige won terms on the Potsdam Council.

There are a few town council races in places like Brasher, Pierrepont and Pitcairn that are yet to be decided.