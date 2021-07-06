St. Lawrence County: 5 new COVID-19 cases in 5 days

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the holiday weekend, new COVID-19 cases could be counted on one hand in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported that between July 2 and July 6, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county. This brought the total number of cases to date to 7,557.

Of the total number of positive cases, 13 now remain active, one is hospitalized and 7,447 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County lives have been lost to the virus.

The county is continuing to perform COVID-19 testing. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: