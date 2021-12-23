ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the eve of the Christmas holiday weekend, hundreds of COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County.

In a daily COVID-19 report on December 23, officials confirmed that 589 COVID-19 cases were active as 75 were reported in a 24 hour period. There were also 17 St. Lawrence County residents hospitalized with the virus.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate was also logged high as it stood at 8.34%. Its case rate per 100,000 residents was 464.08.

With the holidays in mind, and at the county remains in a State of Emergency, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging residents and visitors to take COVID-19 precautions in the next few weeks.

This includes remaining home if sick, receiving an annual flu shot, wearing a mask in public spaces and washing hands regularly.

COVID-19 testing is recommended after traveling and before seeing family. Testing is being done across St. Lawrence County at urgent care offices, pharmacies and at various testing sites. All travelers, domestic and international should continue to follow all CDC travel requirements.

All eligible individuals are also urged to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently in New York, those five years and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and those who are 18 years and older who are two months past the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, six months past the Moderna series, or those 16 and older who are six months past the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot.

A full list of vaccine clinics can be found on the New York State website.