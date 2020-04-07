St. Lawrence County: 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. – St. Lawrence County Public Health announced the most recent number of positive COVID-19 cases today.

There are currently 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Lawrence County.

Of those cases, 17 have completed mandatory isolation and 8 are currently hospitalized.

Below is a map displaying the number of cases in the county by town:

St. Lawrence County Public Health stated in an email, “Please remember, the reality of the situation is that every place is potentially a location that you could catch the virus. It is very important we continue to stay home as much as possible, keep 6 feet between you and others, clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, and wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds.”

There are 138,836 total positive cases of coronavirus in the New York state as of Tuesday morning.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.