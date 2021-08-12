St. Lawrence County: 77 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In three days, over 70 residents in St. Lawrence County have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department. According to SLCPH, from August 10 to August 12, 77 cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 142 active cases in the county, with seven of these hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 residents have lost their lives to the virus. There have also been 7,826 confirmed cases.

St. Lawrence County remains an area of “substantial” community transmission as stated on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website. As per CDC data, for an area to have substantial transmission, there must be between 50 and 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

Currently, St. Lawrence County has 64.97 cases per 100,000 individuals. This is a 94.44% increase in the past seven days. Additionally, the county has a 3.47 positivity rate.

COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing to be administered by St. Lawrence County Public Health every Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 315-229-3452 to make an appointment.