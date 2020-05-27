St. Lawrence County: 8,044 people have been tested for COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 199 positive cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. No new cases were reported today, as one additional case has recovered.

Of the 199 positive cases, 181 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

8,044 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

New York on PAUSE continues through 11:59pm on May 28. Non-essential gatherings of greater than 10 individuals remain restricted.

An executive order issued by Governor Cuomo was amended to permit any non-essential gathering of ten or fewer individuals, for any lawful purpose or reason, provided that social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols required by the Department of Health are adhered to.

