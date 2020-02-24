St. Lawrence County accepting land addition requests for Agricultural Districts

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County will be accepting applications from property owners to add land to Agricultural Districts 1 and 2 from March 1 to March 30.

The agricultural districts can help protect sound farming activities from nuisance lawsuits and land use regulations.

Agricultural District 1 primarily consists of land in the western and southern parts of the county, while District 2 consists of lands in the northern and eastern regions.

A digital map outlining the districts can be found here.

