ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some access roads and gates in St. Lawrence County have been closed for the season.

On March 17, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6 closed all mud gates to snowmobile trails and seasonal access roads on Forest Preserve, State Forest and Conservation Easement lands.

According to the DEC, this is due to the spring thaw and muddy conditions. The Department said that motor vehicle use during the spring mud season damages roads, resulting in road opening delays.

Gate closures are expected to be completed by Friday, March 18. The DEC will reopen the roads once they are dry enough to safely handle motor vehicle traffic and necessary maintenance is completed.