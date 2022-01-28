ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The total active number of COVID-19 cases is again nearing one thousand.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 update on January 28 from St. Lawrence County Public Health which logged 980 active cases. This was after 154 St. Lawrence County residents were released from isolation but 203 tested positive for the virus.

However, hospitalizations decreased to 31 on Friday, compared to the previous report on January 27.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on January 28. The last death was confirmed on January 24 and there have been 165 since the pandemic first began.

St. Lawrence County’s increased to 16.02% on Friday. The County’s rate per 100,000 residents also increased from the previous day and was 808.43.

Although 59.3% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.