ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County again increased on Tuesday.

On March 30, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 68 COVID-19 cases were identified since the last count on the previous day. This increased the total number of active cases to 187.

At the time of the report, seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, four being admitted for COVID-19 and three with incidental COVID-19. One patient remained in the ICU.

No new deaths were confirmed in the County on March 30. However, there have been 183 fatalities in St. Lawrence County since the start of the pandemic.

Since the last report on March 29, St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 2.4%, its rate per 100,000 residents remained at 130.87 and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds was at 1.5%. The county’s COVID-19 community level remained to be “low.”

The County also had a 60.7% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,434 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

However, in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.