St. Lawrence County adds 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dozens of St. Lawrence County residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to a report released by St. Lawrence County Public Health, 69 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number to 5,662 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases:

5,026 have been released from isolation

561 are currently active

36 are currently hospitalized

75 residents have died from the virus

As of February 16 there have been 203,475 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132