ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has changed its guidance for those who test positive for COVID-19.

On January 6, St. Lawrence County officials confirmed that it has adjusted its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines to match the New York State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes shortening COVID-19 isolation periods to five days for some individuals.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, the shortened isolation period applies to individuals who test positive for the coronavirus and are either asymptomatic or if symptoms resolve by the end of day five.

Those who meet this criterion will be required to wear a mask while around others for an additional five days following this isolation period.

Those who are COVID-positive and are moderate to severely immunocompromised, or who present more severe symptoms will still be required to isolate for ten days.

Regarding quarantines following COVID exposures, those who are not fully vaccinated, or fully vaccinated without a booster shot will be required to quarantine for five days and wear a mask around others for an additional five days.

No quarantine will be required for individuals who are fully vaccinated with a booster shot, with a booster at least two weeks before the first date of exposure, or not yet eligible for a booster. These individuals will be asked to wear a mask while around others for ten days after the last date of exposure.

However, if symptoms appear, individuals are urged to quarantine and seek testing. In this situation, quarantine would end when the test is negative.

As of December 6, there were 1,346 active COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County, 268 of which were reported on that date. The County’s COVID-19 rate also stood at 11.48%.

St. Lawrence County also remains under a State of Emergency. This was declared in early December in response to high COVID-19 infection rates and low hospital capacities. The county is also designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.