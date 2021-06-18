St. Lawrence County adopts new CDC guidance for COVID-19 patients

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is adopting new guidelines for COVID-19 patients.

This is following Center for Disease Control, and New York State Department of Health’s adoption of recommendations for individuals with the virus recovering at home, or other home-like settings.

This guidance states that individuals with the coronavirus must maintain isolation for 10 day after illness onset and at least three days, 72 hours, after recovery.

Illness onset is defined by the CDC as the date when symptoms began and recovery is defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, as well as progressive improvement or resolution of other symptoms.

Additionally, Only two new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Lawrence County on Friday. This was confirmed by Public Health Service in a daily report and brought the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 7,529.

Of the total number of cases, 20 remain active. Additionally three are hospitalized in the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

St. Lawrence County is continuing to conduct COVID-19 testing.

Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: