St. Lawrence County and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe granted $1.25M to fight opioid crisis

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Grant funding has been awarding to help communities in the North Country fight the opioid crisis.

St. Lawrence County and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe are set to receive funding from the Department of Justice to combat the opioid crisis. Funding will be awarded through the Department of Justice Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program.

Total funding will amount to over $1.25 Million as St. Lawrence County is set to receive $900,000 in grant funding and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will receive $420,036.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, these grants will help to expand harm-reduction services and recovery support opportunities. Additionally, funding will increase access to communicable disease testing and preventative care for high-risk individuals.

“I am proud that tax dollars will be returned back to the North Country in the form of this crucial funding to combat the opioid crisis in our communities,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “These grants will provide essential patient-centered addiction services for people at greatest risk for overdoses. We must continue to increase access to resources for those with opioid disorders in order to get them the critical help that they need in overcoming addiction.”

Department of Justice funding was announced for St. Lawrence County and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe on October 16, 2020.

