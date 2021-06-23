St. Lawrence County announces unofficial 2021 Primary Election results

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The results are in for the 2021 Primary Election in the North Country.
The St. Lawrence County Board of Elections has released the unofficial results from the June 22, 2021 primary.
This election included campaigns for town councils, highway superintendents, town clerks and town justice.
All results are listed below:
Town of Louisville: Councilman – Democratic (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|111
|Shawn Thompson (DEM)
|77
|39.69%
|Nancy Charleston (DEM)
|78
|40.21%
|Roy A. Beshaw (DEM)
|38
|19.59%
|Write-in
|1
|0.52%
|Total
|194
|100.00%
Town of Norfolk: Councilman- Democratic (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|107
|Jean Gang (DEM)
|61
|35.47%
|Richard Bump (DEM)
|78
|45.35%
|Robert Harvey (DEM)
|33
|19.19%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|172
|100.00%
Town of Canton: Superintendent of Highways – Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|248
|Steven Smith (REP)
|153
|61.94%
|Jim Gibson (REP)
|92
|37.25%
|Write-in
|2
|0.81%
|Total
|247
|100.00%
Town of Clifton: Superintendent of Highways – Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|86
|Kelly J. Smith, II (REP)
|64
|74.42%
|Craig Perrault (REP)
|21
|24.42%
|Write-in
|1
|1.16%
|Total
|86
|100.00%
Town of Colton: Supervisor – Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|138
|Peggy L. Mousaw (REP)
|42
|30.43%
|Ronnie Robert (REP)
|95
|68.84%
|Write-in
|1
|0.72%
|Total
|138
|100.00%
Town of Fowler: Councilman- Republican (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|109
|Lynn E. Bishop (REP)
|59
|29.21%
|Scott Anthony Cleveland (REP)
|86
|42.57%
|Michael J. Cappellino (REP)
|57
|28.22%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|202
|100.00%
Town of Hammond: Superintendent of Highways- Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|130
|Ted Elk (REP)
|66
|50.77%
|Roger Hadlock (REP)
|61
|46.92%
|Write-in
|3
|2.31%
|Total
|130
|100.00%
Town of Morristown: Town Clerk – Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|174
|Leanna Moquin (REP)
|50
|28.90%
|Jill Sullivan (REP)
|123
|71.10%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|173
|100.00%
Town of Russell: Town Justice – Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|37
|Marty Dumoulin (REP)
|23
|62.16%
|Gregory Jenne (REP)
|14
|37.84%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|37
|100.00%
Town of Canton: Superintendent of Highways- Conservative (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|10
|Jim Gibson (CON)
|6
|60.00%
|Steven Smith (CON)
|4
|40.00%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|10
|100.00%
Member of County Committee- Conservative (Vote for 2)
|Ballots:
|0
|MJ Erickson (CON)
|0
|0%
|John F. Hill (CON)
|0
|0%
|Timothy Boyd (CON)
|0
|0%
|Write-in
|0
|0%
|Total
|0
|100.00%
Town of Morristown: Town Clerk – Conservative (Vote for 1)
|Ballots:
|7
|Leanna Moquin (CON)
|1
|14.29%
|Jill Sullivan (CON)
|6
|85.71%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|7
|100.00%