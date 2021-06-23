St. Lawrence County announces unofficial 2021 Primary Election results

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The results are in for the 2021 Primary Election in the North Country.

The St. Lawrence County Board of Elections has released the unofficial results from the June 22, 2021 primary.

This election included campaigns for town councils, highway superintendents, town clerks and town justice.

All results are listed below:

Town of Louisville: Councilman – Democratic (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 111 Shawn Thompson (DEM) 77 39.69% Nancy Charleston (DEM) 78 40.21% Roy A. Beshaw (DEM) 38 19.59% Write-in 1 0.52% Total 194 100.00%

Town of Norfolk: Councilman- Democratic (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 107 Jean Gang (DEM) 61 35.47% Richard Bump (DEM) 78 45.35% Robert Harvey (DEM) 33 19.19% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 172 100.00%

Town of Canton: Superintendent of Highways – Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 248 Steven Smith (REP) 153 61.94% Jim Gibson (REP) 92 37.25% Write-in 2 0.81% Total 247 100.00%

Town of Clifton: Superintendent of Highways – Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 86 Kelly J. Smith, II (REP) 64 74.42% Craig Perrault (REP) 21 24.42% Write-in 1 1.16% Total 86 100.00%

Town of Colton: Supervisor – Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 138 Peggy L. Mousaw (REP) 42 30.43% Ronnie Robert (REP) 95 68.84% Write-in 1 0.72% Total 138 100.00%

Town of Fowler: Councilman- Republican (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 109 Lynn E. Bishop (REP) 59 29.21% Scott Anthony Cleveland (REP) 86 42.57% Michael J. Cappellino (REP) 57 28.22% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 202 100.00%

Town of Hammond: Superintendent of Highways- Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 130 Ted Elk (REP) 66 50.77% Roger Hadlock (REP) 61 46.92% Write-in 3 2.31% Total 130 100.00%

Town of Morristown: Town Clerk – Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 174 Leanna Moquin (REP) 50 28.90% Jill Sullivan (REP) 123 71.10% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 173 100.00%

Town of Russell: Town Justice – Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 37 Marty Dumoulin (REP) 23 62.16% Gregory Jenne (REP) 14 37.84% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 37 100.00%

Town of Canton: Superintendent of Highways- Conservative (Vote for 1)

Ballots: 10 Jim Gibson (CON) 6 60.00% Steven Smith (CON) 4 40.00% Write-in 0 0.00% Total 10 100.00%

Member of County Committee- Conservative (Vote for 2)

Ballots: 0 MJ Erickson (CON) 0 0% John F. Hill (CON) 0 0% Timothy Boyd (CON) 0 0% Write-in 0 0% Total 0 100.00%

Town of Morristown: Town Clerk – Conservative (Vote for 1)