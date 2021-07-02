St. Lawrence County Annual Civil War Reenactment Weekend scheduled for July

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country’s annual Civil War Reenactment Weekend has been scheduled for July.

The St. Lawrence County Historical Association, the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum and the 11th New York Light Artillery will present the annual weekend on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.

The two-day event will be hosted at a new location, the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum in Madrid, New York. This Civil-Era historical stockade was built in 2019 to honor soldiers from St. Lawrence County.

The 2021 Reenactment Weekend will feature Confederate and Union Encampments, historical talks demonstrations of artillery firing and a children’s muster.

Additional attractions at the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum that will be open to visitors include a one-room schoolhouse, carriage house, log cabin, heritage fibers buildings, blacksmith shop and a farmhouse.

The 2021 Annual Civil War Reenactment Weekend will be held on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.