CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country native Joseph L. Seeber will be taking over as the St. Lawrence County Commissioner of Social Services.

Seeber was appointed by the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators at a Special Board meeting on March 28. He will be returning to the North Country to serve in his new position after working in Florida since 1998.

County Administrator Ruth Doyle said she is looking forward to having Seeber serve in the position while using his experience to benefit the County through his decisions.

“The commitment by the County to find the right candidate for Commissioner has been demonstrated in the process used to appoint MR. Seeber.” Doyle said. “I look forward t onboarding a new Commissioner next week to begin a new path for the future of the Department of Social Services. The new process was embraced by the Committee and by staff with what we believe are great results.”

According to the County, Seeber graduated from Norwood in 1986 and went on to graduate from SUNY Canton in 1988 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice. He then majored in Psychology at SUNY Potsdam, graduating in 1990 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Seeber attended graduate school at the University of Central Florida.

Seeber began his career with the Village of Massena as Executive Director of the Youth Department in 1990 and was employed there until the program was dissolved due to state funding cuts in 1992. Positions focused on residential treatment programs for juveniles led Seeber further south. Eventually, he became the Executive Director of mental health and substance abuse treatment facilities for juveniles.

Seeber will be returning to his roots and as his parents and brother reside in St. Lawrence County, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. The County also shared that he has a one-eyed cat, and will be residing in Potsdam upon his return to the North Country.