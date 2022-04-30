ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those looking to celebrate with their mothers on May 7 will have the opportunity to do so while enjoying the arts.

The St. Lawrence County Arts Council has invited residents to visit the SLC Arts Shop at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 7. The event is the Mother’s Day Art Show and will showcase various artists giving demonstrations and selling more of their work.

Several artists will be attending including Kristen Rozelle, Brenda Maxson, Virginia Burnett, Subha, Cynthia Brownell, Kathy Montan, and Jim Murray. The various artists will feature their art pieces which include mixed media pieces, landscape and floral paintings, jewelry, ceramics, felted wall art, and more.

Other SLC Arts Creative Partners who are interested in showcasing their work at the event are encouraged to contact the organization at arts@slcartscouncil.org or 315-265-686. More information can be found on the organization’s website.