POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council has named its 2022 grant recipients in the North Country.
Annually, SLC Arts distributes funding to local municipalities, libraries, 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and individual artists in Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties for art programming purposes.
In 2022, the organization had $84,000 to award. A full list of recipients is included below:
Individual artist grants
- James Gonzalez, Potsdam
Project Title: Bike Rack Sculptures
- Elizabeth Paige, Norfolk
Project Title: The Power of Paint
2022 Arts Education Grant
- Hearts of Youth, Alexandria Bay
- Sara Lynch, Potsdam
- Bill Newman, Canton
- Patty VanPatten, Waddington
2022 Community Arts Grants
- Adirondack Whiteout Weekend, Wanakena
- Brantingham Arts Council, Brantingham
- Chippewa Bay Community Club, Chippewa Bay
- The Edwards Arts Council, Edwards
- Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, Massena
- Hay Memorial Library, Sackets Harbor
- Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association, Henderson Harbor
- Lewis County Historical Society, Lowville
- Lyme Performing Arts Council, Chaumont
- Len Mackey, Potsdam
- Madrid Dam Music Series, Madrid
- Morristown Gateway Museum, Morristown
- Norwood Public Library, Norwood
- North Country Arts Council, Watertown
- North Country Public Radio, Canton
- Osceola Public Library, Camden
- Sackets Harbor Historical Society, Sackets Harbor
- Thousand Islands Arts Center, Clayton
- Town of Lewis Library, West Leyden
- The Yellow Barn Concert Series, Hammond
- Young People’s Theater of Clayton, Clayton
Funding for these grants was designated through the Statewide Community Regrants Program, which is a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts. Grants were administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.