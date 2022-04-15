POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Arts Council has named its 2022 grant recipients in the North Country.

Annually, SLC Arts distributes funding to local municipalities, libraries, 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and individual artists in Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties for art programming purposes.

In 2022, the organization had $84,000 to award. A full list of recipients is included below:

Individual artist grants

James Gonzalez, Potsdam

Project Title: Bike Rack Sculptures

Elizabeth Paige, Norfolk

Project Title: The Power of Paint

2022 Arts Education Grant

Hearts of Youth, Alexandria Bay

Sara Lynch, Potsdam

Bill Newman, Canton

Patty VanPatten, Waddington

2022 Community Arts Grants

Adirondack Whiteout Weekend, Wanakena

Brantingham Arts Council, Brantingham

Chippewa Bay Community Club, Chippewa Bay

The Edwards Arts Council, Edwards

Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, Massena

Hay Memorial Library, Sackets Harbor

Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association, Henderson Harbor

Lewis County Historical Society, Lowville

Lyme Performing Arts Council, Chaumont

Len Mackey, Potsdam

Madrid Dam Music Series, Madrid

Morristown Gateway Museum, Morristown

Norwood Public Library, Norwood

North Country Arts Council, Watertown

North Country Public Radio, Canton

Osceola Public Library, Camden

Sackets Harbor Historical Society, Sackets Harbor

Thousand Islands Arts Center, Clayton

Town of Lewis Library, West Leyden

The Yellow Barn Concert Series, Hammond

Young People’s Theater of Clayton, Clayton

Funding for these grants was designated through the Statewide Community Regrants Program, which is a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts. Grants were administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.