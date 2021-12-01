St. Lawrence County Arts Council to receive American Rescue Plan funding

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local art agency is set to receive federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The St. Lawrence County Arts Council has been awarded $150,000 through the National Endowment for the Arts as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

The Council is a non-profit organization that was first organized in 1972. It is based on the mission of “providing local art for everyone.” This is through different programs, such as accessible art and regional roundtables; services including “calls for creatives” and fiscal scholarships; and grant programs.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan specifically will allow the St. Lawrence County Arts Council to further subgrant throughout communities in the North Country.

Additional grant funders for the council recently have included the New York State Council on the Arts, United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program and the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is located in Potsdam, New York. Additional information can be found on the Council’s website.