St. Lawrence County begins COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the North Country.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department announced on Thursday that it will begin its first COVID vaccine clinics for younger children on November 13. At these clinics, doses of the recently approved Pfizer-BioNTech will be administered to children ages 5 to 11.

These clinics were announced after the New York Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously agreed with the approved use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for this age group and after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in this younger population.

According to SLCPH, similar to adult vaccine trials, vaccination was nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years. In clinical trials, side effects from the vaccine were mild and self-limiting, with the most common side effect being a sore arm.

St. Lawrence County Public Health officials are now encouraging all parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated. The Department stated the following in a press release:

“Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications. Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.”

The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will be held on November 13 at St. Lawrence University from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is considered a “family event” and will offer the first dose of the vaccine to all eligible age groups.

Pre-registration for the clinic can be completed on the St. Lawrence County website or by calling 315-229-3452.