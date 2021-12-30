ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With only days before 2022, St. Lawrence County has broken its record for the number of COVID-19 cases in one day.

In the last COVID-19 report of 2021, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 184 residents tested positive for the virus in 24 hours.

Additionally, another individual died from COVID-19 related complications. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 159 deaths in St. Lawrence County.

With this spike in new cases, active cases hit 681 on December 30, 13 of which were hospitalized. However, the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 6.2%.

St. Lawrence County remains under a State of Emergency. This will remain in effect until at least January 6, 2022. It also remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

Additionally, the Department is also urging residents to get tested before and after celebratory gatherings this holiday season, as COVID-19 has been spreading from these situations.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent cares and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.