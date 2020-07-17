St. Lawrence County burn ban lifted

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) –Recent rain and precipitation has allowed the burn ban in St. Lawrence County to be lifted.
The burn ban went back into effect on June 27, after initially being lifted on May 14, when county-wide fire departments responded to 111 out of control outside fire calls resulting in 684 man hours.
The ban has officially been lifted as of July 17 at 6:01pm.
The Office of Emergency Services is reminding everyone to use caution when open burning.
